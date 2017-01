ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced their plans to interview head coaching candidate Sean McDermott.

The announcement was made Wednesday morning.

McDermott currently serves as the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator. The Panthers fared worse than the Bills this time around, ending the regular season at 6-10.

The Bills finished off the season at 7-9 with a losing battle against the Jets. During that game, they were under the direction of interim head coach Anthony Lynn.