Police investigating after body discovered near Kensington Expressway

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wednesday morning, Buffalo homicide detectives were at work on Northland Ave. near the Kensington Expressway, after a man’s body was discovered.

Police have not commented yet on how the man may have died, but two neighbors told News 4 they heard gunshots in the early morning hours.

“I heard one gunshot, but my wife was awake and she told me she heard three or four of them,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified. He said he has real worries about his family’s safety in the area.

“We’re just really concerned because this has been three nights in a row we’ve heard gunshots,” he said.

Now, that man says, he and his family have had enough. They’re moving out of the neighborhood soon.

He said the situation on Wednesday was made all the worse by the fact that it happened so close to a school. Kids were getting dropped off to start the school day just up the street from where police were investigating a man’s death. The man’s body was still on the scene, shielded from view by a sheet, as school buses drove by.

“It’s really sad, because a lot of people have kids around here,” the neighbor said. “There’s a lot of old people around here, and it’s just pretty sad, especially at the New Year, the beginning of the new year.”

This has been a deadly start to the New Year, with three fatal shootings on New Year’s Day alone.

Buffalo Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is urged to call the tip line at 847-2255.

