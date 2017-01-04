Private colleges want Gov. Cuomo’s free tuition proposal to expand to all students

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Students and educators are calling a plan by Governor Andrew Cuomo to ease the tuition burden, a win.

Governor Cuomo has proposed the state provides tuition-free college to SUNY and CUNY schools for families that earn up to $125,000 per year.

“I think we all applaud that,” said Gary Olson, the Daemen College president.

Olson wants to see the proposal expanded to cover private education. Right now, the state’s Tuition Assistance Program helps students attending both private and public universities.

“If he put the money in the financial aid system and let families decide what schools to go to and what not then he wouldn’t create an imbalance that would be unhealthy to the state,” said Olson.

Olson told News 4 if the money stays linked to public universities, it will draw students away from private colleges and that could force some schools to close.

“It would be a huge adverse effect on the economy in New York because even a small college like Daemen College, which is a little fewer than 3,000 students, has $130 million impact each year on the economy,” said Olson.

There are 10 private non-profit colleges in Western New York that about 25,000 students attend, according to the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities. Eight out of 10 of those students are New York residents.

CICU President Mary Beth Labate argues it’s in the state’s best interest to make sure private schools stay competitive and financially healthy.

“Because we have this public private partnership where the privates will step in and provide significant financial aid on their own, the state steps in and provides money through TAP, New York does not have to invest as much of its budget in higher education as many other states do,” said Labate.

She told News 4 “it’s absolutely imperative” that all students are included in the Governor’s proposal.

“They are very small and mission driven,” said Labate. “They provide significant amounts of financial aid, they try to keep tuition as low as possible but this type of aid is very pivotal of these schools.”

President of ECC, Jack Quinn told News 4 they’re anxious to know the details of the plan. Quinn said it’s good news for the SUNY system and thinks it will make college more accessible and will increase graduation rates.

He said every extra dollar helps students achieve their goals. ECC costs about $5,000 per year.

“When you say $5,000 a year a lot of people shrug their shoulders and say ‘what’s the problem?’ But it is a problem sometimes, a couple hundred bucks either way makes a difference,” said Quinn.

He told News 4 there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

“The questions have already been asked by SUNY administration include, we already get funding from the state, will that be affected? Will that go up will that go down? If we see a large use of any portion of this, does it affect anything else?” said Quinn.

The 2017 legislative session began Wednesday.