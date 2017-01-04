Retirement closer than ever for Bills’ Aaron Williams

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Doctors have told Aaron Williams that despite suffering two serious neck injuries, he could still play football again.

It is not near that simple a decision for the Bills safety to make.

“What happens if I say, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna play next year,’ and I get that same hit? Will I be here talking to you guys again?”

We’ve had this conversation with Aaron many times, ever since September 20, 2015. He suffered a season-ending neck injury while trying to tackle New England’s Julian Edelman, leading to surgery.

Eleven months later, Williams was back on the field and back to normal at Bills training camp.

“I’m not saying that was the biggest hit I’ve had,” Williams said after a practice, “but it was enough for me to realize I can continue playing this game.”

A few practices later, Williams collided with wide receiver Dez Lewis in what Aaron deemed a “freak accident.” It put him back on the shelf and in concussion protocol, but he was ready to play by Week 1 in Baltimore. Williams played in six games – even scoring his first career touchdown – before everything came crashing down in Week 7.

“I say [the hit] was somewhat dirty, but at the same time, the man’s playing football, the man’s doing his job.”

Williams took a hard block to the head from Miami receiver Jarvis Landry, ending his season for the second straight year. Landry was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct on the play and reached out to Williams in an apologetic way before Aaron left the field for what would be the final time in 2016.

On Monday, Williams spoke to media for the first time since the hit.

“Before, I hated talking to you guys but now it’s one of those things I’m gonna miss.”

Those are words of someone extremely close to calling it quits… but Williams says he hasn’t made up his mind yet. His family and even his close friend, Fred Jackson, have advised him to retire. Williams understands their concerns.

“But man,” he added, “you can’t stop what your heart’s telling you to do.”

Williams says he wants to keep playing in order to inspire young children. He also wants to play a role in ending the Bills’ 17-year playoff drought.

“Everybody’s gonna know your name, everybody’s gonna know you were part of the team that broke that streak,” he said.

His heart may tell him to end the city’s pain. His head, meanwhile, could convince him that his own pain may not be worth another risk.