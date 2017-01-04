Retrial set to begin for NY man charged in triple slaying

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A retrial is set to get underway for a Rochester man who was charged with participating in a shooting that left three people dead and three others wounded.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in the murder trial of 21-year-old Jalen Everett. He was one of three men charged in the August 2015 shooting outside the Rochester Boys and Girls Club.

His conviction in the triple homicide was tossed out by a Monroe County judge last month after allegations of juror misconduct emerged. Prosecutors have appealed the judge’s ruling. On Tuesday the judge denied the prosecutors’ request that the start of the retrial be delayed until the appeal can be heard.

Another of the men charged was convicted in July, while the third is scheduled to go on trial in June.