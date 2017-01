GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire officials say two people were hospitalized after a nine-car collision in Grand Island.

Members of the Grand Island Fire Company responded to the accident on the North Grand Island Bridge around 4:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Two people were hospitalized, and a third person was also injured but refused hospitalization.

Officials say that slippery road conditions contributed to the “chain reaction” crashes.

There was extensive damage to vehicles at the scene.