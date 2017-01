EAST PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Before Noon on Wednesday, a wall collapsed at Kistner Concrete in East Pembroke.

Officials were dispatched to School St. and East Ave.

After the collapse, debris and cinder blocks closed off part of a road until it was cleaned up.

The structure was not occupied at the time of the collapse.