Windy weather knocks out power, topples tree in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The windy weather has been showing its power in western New York Wednesday.

A tree toppled over on Roma Ave. in Buffalo. It is unclear whether it was blocking traffic.

In the early afternoon, thousands of people were left without power.

In Erie County, Depew, Lancaster and Cheektowaga were hit the hardest in terms of outages, especially Depew. More than 3,800 customers were without power in those places.

Most of the outages were reported in Erie County, but more than 180 outages were also listed in Chautauqua County.

