Anthony Lynn to interview for Bills head coach position

(Buffalo Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn)
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who led the Buffalo Bills during their final game this season will be interviewed to possibly remain in the position.

Anthony Lynn, who served as offensive coordinator before becoming interim head coach, will be interviewed as a head coach candidate Thursday.

Lynn took over as interim head coach after the firing of Rex Ryan, who was with the team for nearly two seasons.

The Bills’ final season game, which was against the New York Jets, was a loss. The team ended the season with seven wins and nine losses.

