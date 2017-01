BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Investigators are looking into what caused a massive fire in Batavia.

Flames broke out at a home on East Rd. around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The fire was so intense, three fire companies had to work together to put it out. The windy weather made their work a lot harder.

The majority of the house is still standing. No one was home at the time.

A wood stove inside could have caused the fire.