Man accused of bank robberies in Amherst, Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Buffalo captured a bank robbery suspect after a morning incident on the 200 block of Elmwood Ave.

Police say a KeyBank branch was robbed around 11:25 a.m.

The suspect gave the teller a note and demanded money, but no weapon was seen, police say.

Security officials chased after the alleged robber, and he was subsequently caught near the bank.

The same suspect was also accused of a robbery at an M&T Bank branch in Amherst on the same day. After that robbery, Windermere Boulevard School was briefly placed on lockout because the suspect headed in that direction.

Charges against the man are pending.