Man convicted of attempted robbery wanted by authorities

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man convicted of attempted robbery has been accused of violating his parole, and now authorities are looking for him.

Joel Zsebehazy, 33, stands as 5’10” and weighs 165 lbs. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

Zsebehazy’s address is listed as 1570 Buffalo Ave. in Niagara Falls.

He has a violent history, according to Crime Stoppers, and should be considered armed and dangerous. Zsebehazy is suspected in a recent bank robbery, and authorities want to question him for that as well.

Anyone who knows where he’s been or might be can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 867-6161. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.