Person looking for lost cross containing son’s ashes in Fredonia

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fredonia police shared on a post on their Facebook page about a lost cross in the area, and are asking anyone who finds it to turn it in.

The person searching for the cross says it has significant meaning — It contains the ashes of their son.

The cross was on a chain, and the person looking for it says someone tried to rip it off their other son’s neck on either New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day. The incident allegedly happened in the area of downtown Fredonia.

Anyone who sees it is asked to return it to the Fredonia Police Department.