Reggie Witherspoon returns to the top of WNY Hoops

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Reggie Witherspoon will be the first to tell you that March of 2013 was one of the hardest times of his life.

“We had people coming by for days with fruit baskets and what not,” Witherspoon said in an interview at the Koessler Athletic Center. “It was like a funeral.”

On March 15th, 2013, Witherspoon — the face of the UB Men’s basketball program, was fired abruptly.

“But, then that severed and it didn’t sever nicely.”

The lifelong Buffalonian, who worked his way up from Sweet Home High School and ECC, before landing at UB was forced to leave Western New York. He had to split up his family and took assistant coaching jobs at Alabama and Chattanooga.

“We got down there and it was ‘Roll Tide Roll’.” Witherspoon added with a laugh.

He returned home to Buffalo this spring and happened to be in the right place at the right time.

“Somebody texted and said coach Baron retired. I thought it was a jokes. But, it seemed like the time went pretty quickly and it looked like we might be returning home.”

It didn’t take long–Witherspoon was back as a head coach in Buffalo, taking over the Canisius Program.

The beginning of his tenure, as expected had some growing pains. But, since Canisius turned the calendar to December the Griffs are a scorching 8-and-1 and ridding a current seven-game winning streak.

including an overtime win over his former employer, in thrilling fashion at the big four tournament at key back center.

“There were a lot of people from all angles of the community and those text messages went on for three or four days.”

The win puts a happy ending on a painful chapter to those closest to Reggie but, he admits one game doesn’t erase what went down four years ago.

“I won’t say that it closes the book but I will say that you have to try to move past it and you have to try to be above it.”

The book may not be closed, but, a page has certainly been turned. After all, they say winning, is the best revenge…and as of late, that’s all Reggie Witherspoon has been doing.

“That’s been made easier because I really enjoy being here.”