Some WNY drivers deal with messy morning commute

GOWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The drive to work for many people in parts of Western New York was slow going Thursday morning as a band of Lake Effect Snow sat over some parts of our area.

Early Thursday morning, the band was dumping snow on places like Gowanda, creating difficult driving conditions and reducing visibility for drivers.

The conditions prompted Gowanda Schools to cancel classes for the day, one of several districts in the area to do so.

Gowanda residents told News 4 they believed the district made the right call, considering how difficult it would have been for some people to get in from the rural areas, especially.

But even with the difficulties, many people in Gowanda welcomed the snow.

“I love to shovel, I love the cold. I love all four seasons,” said one man as he was clearing the sidewalk in the downtown area.

“You’ve got to expect it,” said another Gowanda resident, Jeff Hatfield. “It’s wintertime, and this is typical Gowanda winter weather, I guess you could say.”

Hatfield said he had to clean about a foot of snow off his car when he left the house Thursday morning.

Throughout the morning, the Lake Effect band shifted north, creating difficult driving conditions for different areas at different times.