Students snowed in at two West Seneca Elementary schools

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Parents of elementary school students in West Seneca contacted the newsroom Thursday evening informing us of children stuck at school.

The West Seneca school district released the following statement around 7:30 p.m.

“Due to the heavy snow we have been experiencing we have many buses that are running extremely late, all buses are accounted for and all children are safe and warm.We have students at West Elementary and Allendale Elementary schools that we have been unable to get buses to in order transport. All children in these buildings are being supervised and are safe warm and being fed. Once children have been picked up by their buses we will update this information.”

Lauren Kirchmyer, a spokeswoman for the school district said that 46 students already left the school on buses and were stuck in standstill traffic. Those students will continue on their route and be dropped off as planned. Kichmyer says the students on buses are doing well and are safe.

Some parents called the newsroom voicing concerns about communication from the district.

One parent with children in the district wrote News 4 an email that read,

“My Children go to West Seneca West Elementary School, they are still stuck at school, along with kids at Allendale Elementary. They are safe, thank you too all of the teachers feeding them and keeping them occupied!”

8:04 p.m. update from school district:

“Some buses have arrived at both Allendale and West Elementary, but Orchard Park Rd. is still impassable. Due to road conditions, students will remain in the schools and are not being loaded at this time. We are working closely with the West Seneca Emergency operations center, and will make decisions on transport once we are given the ” all clear”. We will update again as we have more information.”

Talked on phone w/ concerned mom. Still waiting for her 6 yr old to get home, she left Allendale Elementary on bus at 4 pm @news4buffalo — Angela Christoforos (@4AngelaC) January 6, 2017