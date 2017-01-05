Winter activity enthusiasts embracing lake effect storm

GLENWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fresh powder coats the hills at Kissing Bridge as skiers gear up- ready to carve the slopes.

“It’s like feathers and it’s this feeling of floating,” Jack Zimmerman, an avid skier.

These winter weather enthusiasts have been waiting for a storm to come through this part of the county

“All the lake effect storms have kind of just been a little to the south,” said Rachel Fanelli, the marketing team leader at Kissing Bridge. “So we’re very excited to have it snowing here.”

“The whole rest of the year, every day it’s not like this, I look forward to a day like this,” said Zimmerman.

Many others have been looking forward to it as well.

“I’m used to it,” said David Buczek. “All my life I’ve lived here so I love it.”

Zach Myers, who has been waiting for consistent cold, winter weather, is especially looking foward to the snow so he can take out his snowmobile

“It’d be nice if it would just stay instead of rain and melt and then snow again,” said Myers.

Myers says having snow covered back access roads makes his job with US energy, easier.

“I gotta go back on our access roads and some are pretty far back. We can’t get back there with a truck and they don’t get plowed so for us it’s a lot easier.”

His work day feels more like play when he can travel around on the snowmobile.

Having fresh flakes falling on the slopes and in towns is putting people in the mood to get out and enjoy the many winter weather activities around the western New York region.

“If you’re not embracing the winter like everyone should, the snow, it helps,” said Fanelli. “As long as it’s snowing a little bit everywhere and everyone knows it’s snowing here, we have this beautiful fresh snow, people will be excited and want to come down.”