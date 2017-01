BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The community is invited to The Buffalo Zoo on Sunday to help celebrate the first birthday of a local gorilla.

Kayin was born on Jan. 10 of last year. His parents are Sydney and Koga.

On animals’ birthdays, The Buffalo Zoo keepers help them feel special with treats, enrichments and presents.

Kayin’s birthday celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 8.