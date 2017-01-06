Local athlete played on national junior hockey team

(Joseph Cecconi, courtesy of the University of Michigan)
YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A collegiate hockey player from Youngstown was a member of the 2017 United States National Junior Team.

Joseph Cecconi, 19, is a defenseman who has also played for the University of Michigan.

The national team was made up of players representing the United States for the International Ice Hockey Federation World Under-20 Championship — a tournament for players under the age of 20.

10 different nations competed in the tournament, which consisted of 31 games played in 10 days.

The tournament concluded on Thursday, with the U.S. winning the gold medal after a 5-4 game against the Canadian team.

