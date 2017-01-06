Man indicted in double homicide that claimed the life of a Canisus College student

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing charges in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter the day after Thanksgiving, according to WROC-TV.

Police say they arrested Patrick D. Brooks, 37, for the murder of Christie Brooks, 39, and her 18-year-old daughter, Victoria Brooks.Brooks was a student at Canisus College in Buffalo.

Patrick is accused of stabbing Christie and Victoria to death in their home on Wellington Avenue in Rochester on November 25.

Patrick is currently being held without bail. He is next scheduled to appear in court on January 17.