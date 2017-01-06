NFTA police to be more visible at Buffalo airport after fatal Florida shooting

Related Coverage 5 dead, 8 wounded in Florida airport shooting

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) police at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport are responding to the shooting that killed at least five people and injured eight at a Florida airport.

The NFTA says police will be “more visible” and will operate with “heightened awareness.” The airport has not increased personnel.

The shooting happened Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Flights from Buffalo to Ft. Lauderdale landed in Terminal 3 around 11:30 a.m. The shooting happened in Terminal 2.