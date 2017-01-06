Police: Neighbors’ dispute over snowblowing leads to gunfire

TOWN OF MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say an argument between two neighbors about snowblowing led to gunfire.

Around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers responded to a reported neighbor dispute in the Town of Machias.

According to Troopers, Albert Howard, 56, got into a verbal and physical altercation with his neighbor.

During the altercation, State Police say Howard grabbed a shotgun and shot out his neighbor’s tires while the neighbor was in the vehicle.

Howard was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

After his arraignment, Howard was jailed in Cattaraugus County on $10,000 bail.