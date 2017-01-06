Police: Neighbors’ dispute over snowblowing leads to gunfire

By Published:
howard

TOWN OF MACHIAS, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police say an argument between two neighbors about snowblowing led to gunfire.

Around 10:35 p.m. Wednesday, Troopers responded to a reported neighbor dispute in the Town of Machias.

According to Troopers, Albert Howard, 56, got into a verbal and physical altercation with his neighbor.

During the altercation, State Police say Howard grabbed a shotgun and shot out his neighbor’s tires while the neighbor was in the vehicle.

Howard was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

After his arraignment, Howard was jailed in Cattaraugus County on $10,000 bail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s