BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Commercial traffic on the westbound lanes of the Thruway west of Buffalo has been banned.

The notice came shortly before Noon on Friday. The reason for the ban is severe weather.

Shortly after Noon, another travel ban was issued for a portion of the eastbound lanes of the Thruway. Travel has been banned for commercial vehicles on I-90 EB between Exit 61 and Exit 59.

