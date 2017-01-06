Residents digging out after lake effect storm slams south towns

snow-cars

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first wave of abandoned cars begins on Route 5. Several cars are pulled over to the side of the road with towels and plastic bags waving in the wind, showing the owners surrendered their vehicles, abandoned them in the storm.

In Southgate Plaza, dozens of cars sit with feet of snow piled on top. Stranded drivers left their vehicles behind in the lots, deciding it was better than sitting in traffic and remaining stuck in the snow.

“I thought the best thing to do was to come to Southgate and then this morning try to dig it out,” said Jeffrey Addison from West Seneca. “It was the best solution and only solution.”

“I’ve lived in this area my whole life,” said Mark George from West Seneca who spent four hours traveling eight miles. “I’ve never been stuck in traffic like this, never.”

His daughter and wife abandoned their cars in Southgate. They opted to walk home for two miles after spending more than five hours in traffic.

