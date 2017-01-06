Some parents frustrated with West Seneca School District communication during snow storm

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Superintendent of West Seneca schools said he didn’t expect as much snow as they ended up getting in West Seneca. He says it put the school district in a crisis situation and they were faced with a big responsibility to keep a lot of kids safe. Several parents say that the district did a good job, but they’re not happy with the school district communicated.

Several school buses were caught in a gridlock for hours. More than 500 students also had to stay at West Elementary and Allendale Elementary. They were supervised, warm, and fed but several parents wrote to our newsroom, saying they were out of the loop for hours about where exactly their children were and that understandably caused a lot of anxiety for parents.

Mark Crawford, the Superintendent of West Seneca schools says phone lines were very jammed up because a lot of parents were calling at once. Crawford said that student safety was the focus and the main priority, and communication was secondary.

“We began doing the best we could to get the kids off those buses and getting them into school and you know all of the teachers and staff remained throughout the day and many didn’t get home until after 3 o’clock in the morning,” said Crawford.

“I’m happy with the teachers I’m happy with the school I think that everybody did what they could. I’m very disappointed that I was not able to talk to anybody directly,” said Christy Riehle of West Seneca.

Crawford says firefighters drove up to some of the school buses with ATVS and brought students to the fire station so they had access to bathrooms.

It was a late night that went well into the early morning hours of today by but the end of it all students made it home safely.

Crawford says they will be looking into what they could do to modify things and improve communication, in case something like this happens again in the future.