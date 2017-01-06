The Audcast, Episode 13: Sabres mailbag edition

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On the thirteenth episode of The Audcast, News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin and NHL.com’s Joe Yerdon celebrate Tyler Ennis’ musical interests, but more importantly, answer your questions regarding a Sabres team that has yet to hit its stride in full and remains a playoff long shot.

The Sabres picked up an impressive 4-1 road win against the New York Rangers before dropping a 4-3 OT loss to Chicago on Thursday night, a game they led in the third period with 3 minutes to play. Jack Eichel was quoted as saying it was a game Buffalo “pissed away.”

Joe and Tom take a look at some of the problems currently facing the Sabres and even begin discussions of trade nature. Give the episode a listen by clicking ‘play’ below or to download to your computer/mobile device.