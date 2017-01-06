The Limited to close all stores nationwide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Limited is the latest among a string of retailers to announce they are closing their doors.

The store posted the following message on its website:

We’re sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors.

But this isn’t goodbye.

The styles you love are still available online – We’re just a quick click away 24 hours a day.

Locally, the Limited had one store at The Boulevard Mall in Amherst and another at the Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga.

The company says all stores will close January 8th.

