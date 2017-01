WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Twitter user who goes by the handle @AndisJack23 posted a time-lapse video on Thursday night showing the intense lake-effect snowfall.

The video was recorded in West Seneca, and shows the ground go from mostly green to all white. Although the snowfall shown in the video was over a course of hours, the video condensed it to 25 seconds.

Watch it above!