Hamburg veteran honored with Purple Heart medal

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A veteran from Hamburg received a military honor Saturday for being hurt while serving his country.

Sergeant James Cutting earned the Purple Heart for wounds he received during the conflict in Afghanistan over five years ago.

A grenade hit Sergeant Cutting’s vehicle and he suffered a traumatic brain injury.

He recovered enough to serve for another three years with the military. Cutting says he is grateful for the recognition and says he was not alone.

“It means a lot to me personally but it means a lot for my squad of soldiers that I was with that night, because I guarantee more than just myself and the guys who have been recognized had the same injury, and just was never caught,” said Sergeant Cutting.

Sergeant Cutting says it was tough returning to the U.S. from Afghanistan, but he had plenty of support to ease his transition.

He completed his military service about 18 months ago.

