BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire broke out at a home on Mayer Avenue in Buffalo Saturday night.

Several fire crews rushed to the scene just before 8 p.m.

A News 4 photographer captured smoke coming from the second floor of a home.

Officials tell News 4 the fire caused $75,000 in damage to the building, and $30,000 of damage to the contents of the home.

No one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation.