The Russian cyber hack: What you need to know

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A new report out on efforts to influence the presidential election has intelligence officials on edge. The report came out on Friday and shows evidence Russia interfered in the presidential election.

The 25 page report from the nation’s top intelligence agency that says the Russian government directed a cyber attack aimed at denying Hillary Clinton the presidency, and putting Donald Trump in office. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said, “It was really quite a stunning disclosure.”

The report describes the sophisticated cyber campaign to weaken the U.S. democracy.

This includes Twitter campaigns, propaganda and fake news, and the hacks of state and local electoral boards and the Democratic National Committee.

The Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper said, “The hacking was only one part of it, and it also entailed classical propaganda, dis-information, fake news.”

It was presented to the president elect in a two hour briefing on Friday in New York. Trump- has repeatedly cast doubt on Russia’s role in the election.

On Twitter Saturday he referred to the report, “the only reason the hacking of the poorly defended DNC is discussed is that the loss by the democrats was so big that they are totally embarrassed.” It’s something Clapper blasted. He said, “I think there is a difference between skepticism and disparagement.”

Now, the report doesn’t find this Russian involvement tipped the election in trump’s favor- but does find he was the preferred candidate to win the election.

But the agency says the assessment of the impact on the election outcome is not their responsibility.