Governor heads to Buffalo Monday for state address; will lay out plan for Uber bill

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is hitting the road Monday to give six speeches in three days across New York, skipping his annual state-of-the-state address that historically is given each year at the Capitol.

Among the topics he is expected address include: Free tuition at public colleges, a child-care tax credit boost and a plan to improve the state’s cyber security.

It’s something local leaders like Senator Chris Jacobs want here: ride sharing. He said, “I want to make sure i’m a strong voice for Western Ne York and one of the first examples of that is Uber.”

And it looks like they may just get it. The governor will unveil a plan Monday that calls on the state to oversee ride-sharing companies rather then local governments.

They currentlyalready operate in New York City under taxi laws but Cuomo wants to make changes in state insurance law to expand to the rest of the state.

Jacobs said, “A lot of resources and focus always going down to New York City area, and Western New York is left behind.”

The governor says it “defies logic” not to bring it here. After a widespread lobbying effort through Uber across the state, leaders like Jacobs are doing everything they can to support it:

He said, “That is a main priority in this first term for us to get that done.”

He says the governor having a plan for ride sharing in his budget will be crucial to bringing it here, and fast. Jacobs said, “We have the NCAA coming in March. It’s going to be another black eye if we don’t have ride sharing. All these people are going to come to downtown Buffalo, and see all the great things that are going on and say, “wow, ” this place is not what I thought it was.”

It’s not clear how much insurance coverage ride-hailing companies would be required to carry for drivers. That became a debate between the state Senate and Assembly last year, ultimately leading to the bill not passing.

Meanwhile upstate taxi companies and insurers have been pushing to require ride sharing companies to put potential drivers through fingerprint background checks before hiring them, something the companies are fighting against.