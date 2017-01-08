Grand Island garage fire ruled accidental

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire that started inside a garage Saturday afternoon has been ruled accidental.
Grand Island fire officials say the fire broke out inside a garage on Bedell Road.
Photos from the scene show heavy smoke and what appears to be extensive damage to the garage.
Fire crews initially thought a space heater may have started the fire but that has been ruled out as a possible cause..
Officials say the homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation but was not hospitalized.
The fire caused an estimated $30,000 in damage. The cause is unknown.