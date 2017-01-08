Kayin celebrates first birthday at Buffalo Zoo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crowds gathered at the Buffalo Zoo Sunday to celebrate a very special birthday.

Kayin the baby gorilla celebrated his first birthday.He was born on Jan. 10, 2015.

The zoo decked out the gorilla exhibit with streamers, toys and other fun treats.

Gorilla keeper, Emily De Tine with the Buffalo Zoo, says right now Kayin is very attached to his mother but he did take time to enjoy his party.

“He loves the streamers too, the kids really enjoy the streamers they like to run through them and play with them. It’s all paper mache so it’s a really fun and exciting treat filled day,” said keeper Emily De Tine.

Kayin’s parents are Sydney and Koga.