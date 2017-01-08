NFTA and area police departments train together for active shooter situations

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Since Friday’s shooting at the Ft. Lauderdale- Hollywood International airport, airports across the country have increased police presence.

Police presence at the Buffalo Niagara International airport was very noticeable this weekend. Police officers and K9’s could be seen throughout the airport.

NFTA security in Buffalo sent this statement to News 4:

“We want to extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the horrific shooting at the Fort Lauderdale airport. Maintaining the safety and security of the traveling public is a tip priority for the NFTA police department. As such, we have increased security levels at the BNIA in the wake of Friday’s shooting. Some of the measures taken will be visible, while others will not. We will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our facilities are safe for the traveling public and the many people that work here.”

Cheektowaga Police told News 4 they train once a year with the NFTA police for training exercises. The department says it’s part of an airport plan.

“Once a year we do get together for an actual exercise at the airport, that exercise could be a scenario with a hostage situation, a hijacking, anything with the airport, a shooting,” said Jim Speyer, Assistant Police Chief, Cheektowaga PD

If an active shooter situation were to happen at the BNIA, NFTA would be responsible for inside the airport, while Cheektowaga PD would be in charge of the outside perimeters. Most likely, all area police departments would always be involved.

Police recommend using the “Run, Hide, Fight” method in all active shooter situations.

Officials insist they’re trained for these types of situations, but they say they train in hopes of never needing it.

“Our department is trained. I don’t think anyone could say they’re fully prepared, but we prepare for the worst,” said Speyer