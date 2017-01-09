1 man dies after 3-vehicle crash

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man is dead and another was hospitalized after a three-vehicle crash on the 6200 block of Niagara Falls Blvd.

Niagara Falls police say a 53-year-old Niagara Falls man was driving east on the road when he crossed into the westbound lane and hit a car.

That car, which was driven by a 29-year-old Lewiston man, then struck another vehicle that was traveling behind it in an adjacent lane. The third vehicle was driven by a 50-year-old Youngstown man.

The Niagara Falls and Lewiston drivers were both taken to ECMC. The Niagara Falls driver suffered head and internal injuries but did not recover.

The Lewiston driver is being treated for leg injuries, possible broken ribs and a fractured pelvis. The Youngstown driver did not seek immediate treatment, but complained of ankle pain.

Authorities closed down part of the road for four hours.

