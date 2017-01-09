Eleven people displaced by early morning fire

BUFFALO (WIVB) – Eleven people were forced out of their homes after an early morning, 2-alarm fire.

Crews were called 246 Busti Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the fire began on the first floor of 246 and moved up to the attic before spreading to a second home.

Fire officials tell News 4, strong winds caused the fire to spread.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries on the job. We’re told 2 of them slipped and fell on the ice and another was treated for dehydration.

Crews assessed the damages of the first home at $120,000 and $180,000 for the second.

The Red Cross is assisting ten adults and an infant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

\We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

 

