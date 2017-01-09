15 people displaced by early morning fire that destroyed two buildings

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fifteen people were forced out of their homes after an early morning, two-alarm fire that destroyed two multi-family homes.

Crews were called 246 Busti Avenue around 5:15 a.m. Monday.

Investigators say the fire began on the first floor of 246 and moved up to the attic before spreading to a second home.

Fire officials tell News 4, strong winds caused the fire to spread to the building next door, 248 Busti Avenue.

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries on the job. We’re told two of them slipped and fell on the ice and another was treated for dehydration.

All of the residents were able to safely escape the buildings, but now must find new places to live.

The Red Cross is assisting 11 adults and four children.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.