Foreigner, Green Day concerts at Darien Lake announced

By Published:
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
The entrance to Darien Lake Theme Park Resort in Darien, N.Y., Saturday, July 9, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more summer concerts at Darien Lake were announced Monday morning.

On July 21, Foreigner will take the stage, along with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $99.95. Lawn four packs cost $75 plus fees.

The next month, Green Day will come to Darien Lake as part of their Revolution Radio tour.

They will be joined by Catfish and the Bottlemen on August 26. Ticket prices range from $30 to $89.50.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. They can be bought online at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Those who wish to attend the theme park along with the concert can pay an additional $10.99 in advance.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s