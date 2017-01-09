Foreigner, Green Day concerts at Darien Lake announced

DARIEN LAKE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two more summer concerts at Darien Lake were announced Monday morning.

On July 21, Foreigner will take the stage, along with Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience.

Foreigner will perform at Darien Lake as part of their 40th Anniversary Tour.

Ticket prices range from $25 to $99.95. Lawn four packs cost $75 plus fees.

The next month, Green Day will come to Darien Lake as part of their Revolution Radio tour.

They will be joined by Catfish and the Bottlemen on August 26. Ticket prices range from $30 to $89.50.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 a.m. They can be bought online at LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

The concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Those who wish to attend the theme park along with the concert can pay an additional $10.99 in advance.