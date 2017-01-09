Governor Cuomo continues push for upstate ridesharing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Cuomo made a stop in Buffalo Monday for his series of “State of the State” addresses. During his speech he announced that he’s joining the push to bring ridesharing companies like Uber and Lyft to Upstate New York.

As of now, ridesharing services only operate in the New York City area. “This is one of those examples of unfair duality. If it makes sense for downstate, it makes sense for upstate,” Cuomo said. “Ridesharing is creating thousands of jobs, it’s promoting safety for passengers, it’s making transportation less expensive.”

News 4 spoke with Bill Yuhnke, President of Liberty Cab Company, about the Governor’s proposal. Yuhnke has made it clear he’d like for ridesharing to follow the same regulations imposed on cab drivers, such as background checks.

“I would request that if the governor and the state are going to do this, then let’s make it level for everyone in ground transportation,” Yuhnke said.

In June, the New York State Senate passed legislation to legalize ridesharing. The measure was stalled when it reached the State Assembly. In January, the Senate is expected to pass the legislation again.

The points of Cuomo’s proposal are listed below:

· DMV licensing and oversight of rideshare companies, including providing DMV with broad auditing powers to ensure uniformity in access for all New Yorkers and compliance with all laws, rules and regulations;

· Establishing minimum standards for rideshare companies to vet their drivers including requiring background checks, explicitly disqualifying people with certain convictions from driving to ensure rider safety, and requiring ongoing monitoring for traffic safety;

· Setting necessary consumer protections that ensure passengers receive information, such as driver identification, details of the car, and estimated fare, prior to engaging in a ride. Rideshare drivers must also display distinctive signs on their vehicles identifying the rideshare company they work for;

· Requiring rideshare companies and/or rideshare drivers to obtain and maintain insurance coverages that are double the current auto insurance limits in upstate New York and have a limit of at least one million dollars of coverage while a rideshare vehicle is on the way to pick up a passenger and while transporting a passenger;

· Establishing the first of its kind mechanism to provide rideshare drivers workers’ compensation coverage by requiring participation in the Black Car Fund, which currently provides workers’ compensation coverage for downstate taxi and livery drivers;

· Mandating rideshare companies adopt a zero-tolerance drug and alcohol policy and enacting common sense requirements to ensure drivers are performing in the safest way possible for both drivers and riders. This includes requiring rideshare companies provide a mechanism for passengers to report complaints when they reasonably believe a driver to be under the influence;

· Applying anti-discrimination requirements to ensure no passenger is discriminated against on the basis of his or her race, color, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, or genetic predisposition and are treated equally by rideshare companies and drivers; and

· Creating a task force to review, study and make recommendations regarding accessibility needs in the rideshare industry in an effort to protect and provide transportation to vulnerable populations.