New management to take over public space and events at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s prime waterfront destination is being taken over by new management.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation announced Monday that Be Our Guest, Ltd., a subsidiary of Rich Products and affiliation of the Buffalo Bisons, has inked a 5-year deal to manage public space and events at Canalside. Be Our Guest replaces the previous management led by Spectra.

“Be Our Guest is excited for this opportunity to work with Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation at Canalside, the heart of Buffalo’s revitalization,” said Jonathan Dandes, President of Rich Baseball Operations. “Our company has been in the event management business for more than 30 years but this contract is extra special in so many ways — both Western New Yorkers and visitors are drawn to the waterfront and Canalside demonstrates the city’s resurgence. We are proud to play a part in this progress.”

“We are very happy to have the BRG team joining us at Canalside to help build on the success and popularity of the site,” said ECHDC President Thomas Dee. “ECHDC thanks Ryan Coate and the entire Spectra team for its tireless effort over the past three years and applauds them for successfully establishing a highly recognizable Canalside brand on both the regional and national level. The team should take great pride in the growth of Canalside.”

Be Our Guest (BRG) says they plan to hire locally and expects to employ up to 25 positions. The contract begins April 1st, 2017 and runs through March of 2022. Canalside saw a 50 percent increase in attendance in summer of 2016 from the previous year, with the annual summer concert series serving as one of its main attractions.