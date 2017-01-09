Police: Man who smoked synthetic drugs attacks officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say a man who had smoked synthetic drugs attacked a police officer after another driver shot him.

Early Sunday morning, the 20-year-old was sprawled on Main St. when police say he jumped into the front seat of a driver who stopped to help. That’s when the driver shot the man and called 911.

An officer who responded to the scene asked the man if he was okay when police say the man climbed into the police car and started punching her.

Several officers helped control the man and bring him to ECMC.

Elijah Davis, of Buffalo, is charged with felony assault on a police officer. The officer is expected to be okay as of Monday afternoon.

