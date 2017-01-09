Police: Officer killed in Orlando, suspect still at large

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — An Orlando, Florida, police officer has died following a shooting as authorities searched for a suspect.

According to the police department’s official Twitter page, the shooting happened just after 7:15 a.m. Monday not far from a Walmart. A massive manhunt for the suspect is underway.

No additional details were provided about the shooting.

Sources report at least seven Orlando police officers and Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were seen escorting an ambulance carrying the officer to the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Traffic has been detoured around the area.

No further details were immediately available.

