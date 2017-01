TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters moved fast to put out a fire on Park Ave. in Tonawanda around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

It started on a kitchen stove.

Initially, crews called in firefighters from North Tonawanda as backup.

The fire was quickly brought under control and no one was hurt.

Later in the morning, firefighters told News 4 that the residents of the duplex should be able to return to their apartments soon.