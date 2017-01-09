VIDEO: Fire destroys school bus in Tennessee, students safe

Media General contributors Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: John Daining)
(Courtesy: John Daining)

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A school bus caught on fire in Alcoa, Tennessee Monday morning.

APP USERS | Tap here to enable raw video from the scene.



Alcoa City Schools students were able to get off the bus and are safe at school. Another bus came to the scene and transported the students.

Firefighters tried to control the flames, however the bus was destroyed.

The Alcoa Fire Department believes the fire started in the engine. The bus number was 47E.

There is no more information at this time.

This story was originally published by WATE, a Media General contributing station.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s