VIDEO: Fire destroys school bus in Tennessee, students safe

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – A school bus caught on fire in Alcoa, Tennessee Monday morning.

Alcoa City Schools students were able to get off the bus and are safe at school. Another bus came to the scene and transported the students.

Firefighters tried to control the flames, however the bus was destroyed.

The Alcoa Fire Department believes the fire started in the engine. The bus number was 47E.

There is no more information at this time.

