Williamsville doctor admits to illegally prescribing painkillers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville doctor has admitted to illegally prescribing painkillers.

Federal prosecutors announced the guilty plea late this afternoon.

Dr. Yusif Siddiqui, 72, pleaded guilty in federal court in Buffalo this afternoon.

He admitted to writing a prescription for a painkiller for the daughter of a patient, and that patient shared the drugs with someone else.

Prosecutors say Dr. Siddiqui is not only a criminal, but that he has a drug problem and a connection to another doctor under indictment. According to prosecutors, Dr. Siddiqui suffered from chronic pain.

Siddiqui agreed to surrender his medical license. He faces up to four years in prison when he is sentenced.

