WNY Flash soccer team moving to North Carolina

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York Flash will be moving to North Carolina.

The Sahlen family released a statement on Monday saying “Unfortunately, it has become apparent that the Western New York market is not the right fit for the NWSL and the future direction of the league. We know that the North Carolina market will provide what the players deserve and we are excited to see the team continue to compete at the highest level.”

The family says that their “support of the game will remain strong at the grass roots level” with the Sahlen’s Sports Park and the WNY Flash Academy.

Every current employee was given an opportunity to work within Sahlen’s entities.

