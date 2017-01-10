19-year-old sentenced for role in boating crash that killed teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gregory Green will spend the next six months in jail and the next five years on probation for his role in the death of his girlfriend, Avery Gardner.

Green was drunk and high when he got behind the wheel of that boat, and while passing under a bridge, Gardner hit her head.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of June 2015.

He pleaded guilty in May to vehicular manslaughter, operating a boat while intoxicated and criminally negligent homicide.

Because he was 17 at the time, Green was considered a youthful offender, which played a role in his sentencing.

The boat was owned by Green’s co-defendant, 51-year-old Timothy Wisniewski.

Wisniewski was with the couple that June morning, and was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide during his trial last year.

Avery Gardner’s mother addressed the court today, but requested we not show her face.

Green had his license revoked and has been ordered to speak at high schools about the dangers of drinking and driving.

Meanwhile, Wisniewski is set to be sentenced later this month.