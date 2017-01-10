Annual list claims the Buffalo Zoo is one of the worst zoos for elephants

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An annual list released by an animal rights group claims the Buffalo Zoo ranks 6th in a list of the top 10 worst zoos for elephants in the country.

The list published by the group “In Defense of Animals” says the Buffalo Zoo does not properly care for its two elephants, Surapa and Jothi. The report cites “brutally cold winters” and enclosures that are too small for the elephants to live comfortably in.

“The Bronx and Buffalo Zoos are exploiting elephants, violating their rights, stripping them of their dignity, and submitting them to disgusting abuses in their barren prisons,” President of In Defense of Animals Dr. Marilyn Kroplick said.

The Buffalo Zoo issued the following response, disputing the list’s claims:

The Buffalo Zoo is an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). Our

elephant team has a wealth of education and experience, and provides our animals with the best possible management.

In 2007, the Buffalo Zoo’s elephant barn underwent a $1 million renovation to double the indoor

holding area and update the facility to meet the current standards for elephant husbandry set by the AZA.

In Defense of Animals, by its own definition – a network of determined activists is not recognized as an authority on animal husbandry. Its recent list of the worst zoos for elephants, based solely on the opinions of its authors, contains multiple false statements regarding Buffalo’s elephant program, such as the implication that the Buffalo Zoo restricts exterior access. In fact, both elephants are provided access to the exterior yard, together.

The Buffalo Zoo uses only “protected contact” and positive reinforcement training methods in working with our elephants. These practices dictate that the animals act only of their own free will, and are not forced to perform any behaviors.

“The elephant keepers are incredibly dedicated to making sure their animals are happy and healthy

year ’round,” said Zoo president, Donna M. Fernandes. “They spend hours a day with Jothi and Surapa, cleaning and feeding them, and managing a schedule of enrichment activities. To imply that our elephants receive anything less than the best possible care would be a disservice to some of the most hard-working people in the industry. “

The exhibition of elephants at zoos in New York State, including Buffalo, was instrumental in gaining support for legislation to ban the sale of ivory in New York State. In August of 2014, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo signed a law banning the sale of elephant ivory and rhinoceros horns. This will curb the poaching of elephants, which is responsible for the death of 96 elephants each day in Africa. Zoos are leading the charge in the protection of these highly endangered species. The Buffalo Zoo encourages anyone who is interested in the welfare of elephants to support those

organizations who are working to protect elephants in the wild from poachers.

