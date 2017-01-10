Bail increased for man charged in serious New Year’s Day crash

Related Coverage Driver charged with hitting pedestrians appears in court

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Utica man will have to come up with even more money to be released from the Erie County Holding Center before his case heads to trial. An Erie County judge increased bail Tuesday for Abdikadir Jaffar, who is accused of driving drunk and hitting pedestrians with his car early on the morning of January 1.

Jaffar, 31, is charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault.

Prosecutors say he had a Blood Alcohol Content of .226 when lost control of his car on Richmond Ave near Bryant around 1 a.m. January 1. The car hit another vehicle, a pole, and three pedestrians, leaving two of them in critical condition.

During a bail argument hearing Tuesday in County Court, News 4 learned one of the pedestrians who was struck just had to have another surgery to amputate more of his leg. Another pedestrian who was hit is still recovering from a broken pelvis, among other serious injuries.

When Jaffar had his first appearance in City Court following the crash, bail was set at $25,000 cash or bond. On Tuesday, Jaffar’s attorney, Sam Davis, asked Erie County Court Judge Michael Pietruzka to change the bail requirement to $50,000 cash, bond or property, which would have allowed Jaffar’s family to put up a house or some other property as collateral to help secure bail for Jaffar.

After hearing arguments from the prosecution and defense, Hon. Pietruzka changed the bail requirements to $100,000 cash or bond only.

“Given the totality of the circumstances, I understand why Judge Pietruszka did that. We are appreciative of the fact that he didn’t remand him and we’ll try to pool the family’s resources and see if we can get him out,” Davis said.

As he was leaving court with members of Jaffar’s family Tuesday, Davis told News 4 their hearts went out to those who were hurt in the crash.

When asking the judge to change the bail requirements, Davis pointed out Jaffar had no criminal history and no history of alcohol use. He said, as an Orthodox Muslim, Jaffar doesn’t drink alcohol, except for the night of the crash, and didn’t know how it would affect him.

“We don’t know if he even knew that he was going to get hit with this level of intoxication. Many of us had our first experience drinking and we know we miscalculated,” Davis said. “We really don’t know where his head was on that evening. The facts will be fleshed out at some point. Right now, we just want to try to start the healing process and to find out exactly what happened, because there’s a chance that he may actually have been a victim earlier in that evening through the influence of some people who he perhaps shouldn’t have been around.”

Assistant District Attorney Kelley Omel argued Tuesday that Jaffar’s “instinct was to flee”, and asked that bail be raised. She said Jaffar initially tried to flee the scene right after the crash, and was stopped by bystanders who held him until police could arrive.

Davis said Jaffar was trying to get away from one of the bystanders, who he says badly beat him, leaving him blind in one eye. Davis also said Jaffar was not a flight risk as the criminal case moved forward because his family in Western New York was willing to support him and give him a place to live in our area, and because going back to Somalia could mean death for Jaffar. Jaffar is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

The case against Jaffar is still moving through the Grand Jury process.

For now, Jaffar is being held in the Erie County Holding Center as his family tries to come up with bail for him.